Home Entertainment Tamil

CG has made filmmakers lazy, says 'Monster' director Nelson Venkatesan

Nelson Venkatesan who made heads turn with his romantic drama, Oru Naal Koothu, is back with Monster, a film that has a rat at its centre.

Published: 16th May 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

SJ Suryah and Nelson Venkatesan on the sets of Monster.

SJ Suryah and Nelson Venkatesan on the sets of Monster.

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Nelson Venkatesan who made heads turn with his romantic drama, Oru Naal Koothu (ONK), is back with Monster, a film that has a rat at its centre. Asked if he faced pressure from the industry to make something out of the box again, he says, “I hate to repeat things and I don’t particularly like writing love scenes. Mani Ratnam pannadhaadhaya pannida porom? So I wanted something I could relate to in my own life and that’s when something happened.”

He goes on to narrate the inspiration for Monster. “I had signed a project with Potential Studios even before the release of ONK, and I was pitching scripts to them. During that time, a rat entered my house and its antics left me sleepless for three days. I met my friend after the chaos and said, ‘Dhammathoondu eli enna torture paniduchu machan.’ This became the one-liner forMonster and the producers loved it.” 

He says his career in radio as a programming head helps him a lot in making films for a target audience. “Radio helped me understand the pulse and taste of the audience. A film takes a year and a half to reach the audience, but, in a radio show, the moment I say something, I get instant feedback. I also had to sell products and project ideas to a target set of listeners. This experience helped a lot. ONK is not made for early teens or the elderly; it’s made for youngsters who are about to get married. Monster, on the hand, is a film aimed at the family audience.”

Just like with his debut, in which he surprised the audience by casting Dinesh as an IT professional, Nelson has cast SJ Suryah as a soft-hearted and family-friendly youngster in Monster. “I have immense respect for his acting ability. I don’t think anyone could pull off the character he played in his debut film, New, till date. He is an artist beyond success and failure. Despite working with top actors as a director, he never hesitated to go for an extra take if necessary. The audience will love him here.”

Interestingly, the rat we see in the film is a real one. “I felt it was necessary for the script. The excitement of watching a real rat do such things would be lost if we animate it. We neither had the budget or timeline to do it anyway. I feel CG has made filmmakers lazy. A filmmaker should opt for a VFX sequence only if he can’t create it in reality.” 

Filmmakers usually hesitate to work with animals as it demands a lot of patience. But Nelson and his team have done that with a rat for twenty days. “We can’t instruct a rat to act out a scene, obviously. We just had to go with the flow. For instance, if the rat had to run through a tunnel, it might do it in the second shot or the twentieth shot, it wasn’t up to us. But seeing the result of the final take on the monitor got us excited.” 

Naturally, there was plenty of research involved in filming Monster. “I watched a lot of documentaries about rats and interacted with a lot of people who had experience handling them. Rats have been showcased as cute, tiny and meek creatures, but I wanted to show it as a monster. They are clever, and this really adds to their devilry. But I’ve avoided unnatural stunts. Hero hero va irupaaru; eli eli-a irukum.” 

Nelson co-wrote ONK and Monster along with Sankar Dass, breaking the unwritten rule that a filmmaker has to write his own script. “Writing is a phenomenal profession. It’s where chief ministers were created. Somehow, over the years, its importance has been undervalued. But I believe the trend is returning. One person shouldn’t be expected to be an expert in all departments of filmmaking.” 

Nelson, who insists that the script has chooses its maker, has two other films, an emotional drama and a thriller, on the verge of confirmation with two reputed production houses. “Nothing beats the high of seeing my name credited as the director on the big screen. I was always clear that wherever I go, my final destination should be cinema.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
monster Nelson Venkatesan SJ Suryah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp