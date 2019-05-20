Home Entertainment Tamil

Second look of Jayam Ravi's Comali is out

The poster features an ebullient Ravi in coolers and a psychedelic blue shirt.

Published: 20th May 2019 01:25 PM

Jayam Ragvi in Comali

By Express News Service

Jayam Ravi who was last seen in cop drama, Adanga Maru, has completed shooting for his upcoming comedy entertainer, titled Comali, directed by debutant Pradeep Ranganathan. The second look of the film, which features an ebullient Ravi in coolers and a psychedelic blue shirt, has now been released.

The first look of the film was released on Friday. That poster features a bewildered Jayam Ravi, draped in a hospital gown, with several social media icons encircling his head. Ravi's patient look is complete with a venflon strapped to his right hand, and a drip connected to it.

Comali, which features its lead man Ravi in nine different get-ups, also stars Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde, Yogi Babu, RJ Anandhi (known for being a part of the YouTube channel Parithabangal), and KS Ravikumar.

With music by Hip Hop Tamizha, the Vels Film International production is currently in post-production.

