In the footsteps of Bigg Boss

Janani Iyer travelled to Pollachi to shoot for the Yogi Babu-starrer, Dharma Prabhu.

Published: 21st May 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 08:21 AM

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

Janani Iyer travelled to Pollachi to shoot for the Yogi Babu-starrer, Dharma Prabhu. She plays a cameo — the role of a political leader’s daughter — and shot for several days in a nearby village. Notably, this was her first film after her Bigg Boss stint.If she underestimated the reach of the TV show, she didn’t, after a day in the village.

“The minute I reached the location and stepped out of my vanity van, women and children came rushing, calling out my name and referring to the Bigg Boss show. I couldn’t believe they actually knew my name! Until then, people always recognised me, but didn’t quite know who I was. This shoot was most special.”

Every day, the village women brought her homemade lunch, and local delicacies. “They told me they saw me as a family member and clamoured to take selfies with me. It’s a lovely memory.”The shoot was special for another reason as well. “We had to shoot inside a huge house. When I stepped out of the vehicle, I was stunned for a few seconds. I recognised it to be the same house Sivaji sir, Kamal sir, and Gautami had shot in, for the iconic Thevar Magan!” 

An admirer of that film, Janani set about exploring the huge house in between shots. “To think that great actors had shot in that very space, gave me a surreal feeling. To keep those memories intact, I took many selfies on the swing, and in the rooms they had shot in. The whole day, I kept walking around with a smile on my face. The wonderful vibes I got in that location are unforgettable.”

