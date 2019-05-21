Home Entertainment Tamil

Where it all began

‘This picture was taken in a studio called New Jupiter in Madurai.

Published: 21st May 2019

Ilaiyaraaja with Gangai Amaran (centre)

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

‘This picture was taken in a studio called New Jupiter in Madurai. The person standing to my left is my younger brother, Gangai Amaran. This photograph was taken as the continuation of a photoshoot of me and my brothers performing a kacheri. We were care free and used to roam the streets of Madurai during those days. This picture also reminds me of the first appreciation I got for my music.

Once my anna, Pavalar Varadarajan, had a difference of opinion with a harmonium player who was supposed to play in the thiruvizha that day, and consequently that person did not turn up. Our amma asked anna to take me in as a replacement. Now, my anna used to actually hit me with a cane whenever I laid my hands on the harmonium at home.

Obviously, he didn’t have high hopes for me. He asked amma sceptically, “Ivan nejama vaasichiduvana?” But he took me to the kacheri nevertheless. I went there wearing a half-trouser and began to play. The audience got excited on seeing a young boy performing in front of a huge crowd and gave me a huge applause.

At that moment, I thought to myself, “Naan thappa vaasichale kai thatrangale, nalla vaasicha evlo kai thattuvanga?” That thought motivated me to practise fervently every single day, and I guess that particular incident was the spark that made me what I am today.’

