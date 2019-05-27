R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty start shooting for silent thriller in US
The makers have reportedly planned a 60-day schedule in Seattle to shoot a large part of the film.
Silence will have music by Gopi Sunder.
Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan, who have been brought on board for a silent thriler, have started shooting for the film in the US. The project, titled Nishabdam in Telugu, and Silence in Tamil, Hindi and English, is jointly produced by Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory.
The makers took to Twitter to make the announcement, while also sharing a few pictures from the launch.
Directed by Hemanth Madhuka (Mumbai 125 KM and Vastadu Naa Raju), Silence also stars Michael Madsen of Kill Bill fame in an important role. Shalini Pandey, Srinivas Avasarala, Anjali and Subba Raju play the supporting cast.
Happy To announce our New Project #Nishabdam #Silence shoot begins!#AnushkaShetty #Anushka46@konavenkat99 @hemantmadhukar @ActorMadhavan @shalinipandeyyy #MichealMadsen @yoursanjali @actorsubbaraju @Deonidas @NeerajaKona #GopiSundar @KonaFilmCorp @peoplemediafcy pic.twitter.com/Ubpr2IkxZE— KonaFilmCorporation (@KonaFilmCorp) May 25, 2019
A source close to the unit says that Anushka will be seen as a deaf-mute NRI businesswoman in the crime thriller. The makers have reportedly planned a 60-day schedule in Seattle to shoot a large part of the film.
