C/O Kancharapalem to be remade in Tamil and Malayalam

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

Director Maha Venkatesh’s 2018 Telugu film, C/O Kancharapalem, received widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike for its unconventional storytelling. Now, we hear that the indie film is getting remakes in Tamil and Malayalam.

M Rajasekar Reddy, one of the co-producers of the film says that Hemambar Jasti, who has worked as co-director in several Telugu films, will be making his Tamil and Malayalam debut with these remakes. “We have set up an office in Chennai, where we have completed 60 per cent of the pre-production works. We are currently scouting for locations in Tamil Nadu to shoot the film.

We are also in talks with popular actors in both languages. If everything goes as planned, we will make an official announcement regarding the cast and crew in the second week of June. The film will then go on floors in the last week of June. We plan to finish the shoot by August 10 in a single schedule. Both the remakes will hit theatres in the last quarter of the year,” he says.