Kajol, Amala Paul in talks for Sasilalitha

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Kethireddy Jagadishwara Reddy, who is awaiting the release of his NTR biopic titled Lakshmi’s Veeragrandham, has announced a Jayalalithaa biopic titled Sasilalitha. It’s now known that the makers are in talks with Kajol and Amala Paul to play the roles of Jayalalithaa and Sasikala, respectively.

“We have sent them the script, and are awaiting their response. I am especially looking forward to Kajol’s response, as I have worked with her late father-in-law, Veeru Devgan, in films for Padmalaya Studios. I will once again narrate the script to them in person,” says Kethireddy, who is planning to make the film in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Meanwhile, the research work for the film, which will be shown from the point of view of Sasikala, is underway. Interestingly, apart from Sasilalitha, filmmakers such as Vijay, Priyadarshini, and Gautham Menon are also coming up with biopics on the late actor and former Chief Minister.