Entertainment Tamil

Tears of a mother

‘The lady in the photo is my mother Chinnathayee.

Published: 29th May 2019 08:05 AM

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

‘The lady in the photo is my mother Chinnathayee. This picture was clicked by me using my own camera. Photography is actually one of my most favourite hobbies, but it’s for the viewers to say if I am a good photographer (laughs). During this particular day, I was suffering from a bad headache. This was pretty unusual, as I rarely fall ill and had never had a headache until then.

Ilaiyaraaja’s mother
Chinnathayee

The pain kept increasing and my family members had to finally call a doctor to treat me. On seeing the doctor, my mother panicked and asked why he had come. Despite suffering from pain, I tried to console her saying it was nothing and I was doing alright.

But she broke down into tears, and said, “Naan irukkarappo doctor vandhu dhaan unna parthukanuma?” (Why do you need a doctor to take care of you, when I am here?) I wanted to capture amma’s selfless love in a picture and I instantly shot a photo of her with a teary eye.’

