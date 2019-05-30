Home Entertainment Tamil

Karakattakaran to get a sequel

The multi-faceted Gangai Amaran, who directed the 1989 blockbuster Karakattakaran, starring Ramarajan and Kanaka in the lead, has recently revealed his plans to make a sequel to the film.

Published: 30th May 2019

By Gopinath Rajendran
The director-composer says that he is keen on bringing the entire original cast on board for the sequel. “The film will focus on what happened to the lead couple, Goundamani, Senthil, all of their kids and the status of their families. “The first draft of the script is ready and I am in talks with the artists. I want to bring in everyone from the original, except Gandhimathi and Shanmugasundaram. I will make an official announcement soon, after work on the re-writes is done,” he says.

The announcement for the sequel comes 30 years after the release of the original, which redefined the star status of Ramarajan and ran in theatres successfully for 425 days.The music of Ilaiyaraaja and the comedy sequences of Senthil and Goundamani significantly contributed to the film’s blockbuster success. The rest of the cast and crew details are expected to be announced soon.

