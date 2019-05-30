Home Entertainment Tamil

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao to make a comeback

Badri says that Srinivasa Rao’s script will revolve around the views and perspectives of a 25-year-old woman.

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, known for directing memorable films like Aboorva Sagotharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Pesum Padam, and Raja Paarvai, is all set to make a comeback, this time on a digital platform. The veteran filmmaker, who last directed Kamal Haasan in the 2005 comedy, Mumbai Express, has teamed up with the OTT platform, Sony Liv, for a web series.

The yet-to-be-titled series, scripted by Srinivasa Rao, will be directed by Badri Venkatesh. The latter, who introduced Atharvaa Murali and Samantha in his 2010 film Baana Kaathadi, last directed the Atharva-starrer Semma Botha Aagathey (2018).

Badri says that Srinivasa Rao’s script will revolve around the views and perspectives of a 25-year-old woman. “Since we are entering a new platform, we thought we should relate to the youth, as they are our primary target audience. The series will be about the modern outlook of the youngsters of today. It will address the paradigm shift that has occurred in topics like love and relationships. It will also play on the millennial’s attitude towards marriage and companionship, and their changing expectations of such social conventions. The fact that the script has been written by an 88-year-old will be tough to believe,” he tells us.

Badri further adds that the series will go on floors in a couple of months. “We are currently in the process of casting, and are also fine-tuning the script. If everything goes per plan, the series will be live in September or October. I am currently also working on the pre-production of my next feature film, details of which will be announced soon,”he concludes.

