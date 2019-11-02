Home Entertainment Tamil

Celebrating 60 years of Kamal Haasan in films

On November 9, a musical concert by Ilaiyaraaja will take place featuring singers like SP Balasubrahmanyam and Kamal himself.

Actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan

By Express News Service

To mark actor Kamal Haasan completing 60 years in cinema, Raajkamal Films International is organising a series of events spread over three days, starting from November 7, which happens to be the Ulaga Naayagan’s birthday.

On November 7, the actor will visit his hometown Paramakudi, where he will unveil a statue of his late father, D Srinivasan, a lawyer and a freedom fighter. Apart from being his birthday, the day also incidentally marks the death anniversary of his father. The next day, Kamal will unveil a statue of his mentor, late director K Balachander, at the official premises of Raajkamal Film International in Alwarpet, with Balachander’s family in attendance along with key personalities from the industry.

At 3.30 pm, a special screening of Kamal Haasan’s directorial Hey Ram has been planned at Sathyam Cinemas, Royapettah, following which an interaction with Kamal will take place. The film is being is screened to commemorate 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi, and a personal note from Kamal will also be shared at the venue.

On November 9, a musical concert by Ilaiyaraaja will take place featuring singers like SP Balasubrahmanyam and Kamal himself. The show has been titled ‘Ungal Naan’, Kamal’s popular line from Bigg Boss Tamil. While Ilayaraaja will open the concert, the show will celebrate Kamal’s journey in cinema. This event will be attended by Rajinikanth and several other prominent names from the film industry.

A tribute

On November 7, the actor will visit his hometown Paramakudi, where he will unveil a statue of his late father, D Srinivasan, a lawyer and a freedom fighter. Apart from being his birthday, the day also incidentally marks his father's death anniversary.

