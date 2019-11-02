Makers of Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' booked for cheating

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Gachibowli police on Friday registered a case against the makers of Vijay’s latest release, Bigil, on charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The case was filed after Nandi Chinni Kumar, a debutant director, filed a complaint alleging that he was cheated by makers of the film and Akhilesh Paul -- a don-turned-footballer from Maharashtra -- on whose life story the movie is based. The Tamil film is also releasing in Telugu as Whistle.

Nandi Chinni Kumar has alleged that he had bought exclusive copyrights from Akhilesh Paul to make a feature film in any language for consideration of Rs 12 lakh and had also paid him Rs 5 lakh.

It was agreed that the balance shall be paid after the date of cinematography and before the pre-release of the film in theatres, Chinni Kumar said. Akhilesh Paul had acknowledged the sum of Rs 5 lakh in terms of the agreement and agreed to pay three per cent of the net profit of the film’s theatrical distribution to Chinni Kumar.