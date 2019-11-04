Home Entertainment Tamil

Arun Vijay’s cop film titled Sinam

This will be the second time Arun Vijay is donning the khaki after his own production Kuttram 23 (2017).

Actor Arun Vijay

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that Arun Vijay will be playing a cop in his 30th film, which will be directed by GNR Kumaravelan of Haridas-fame. It is now known that the film will be titled Sinam. This will be the second time Arun is donning the khaki after his own production Kuttram 23 (2017).

“Sinam means anger and that emotion has always been projected in a negative manner over the years right from the days of Thirukural as something that’s not good for anyone. But Sinam will show anger in a positive light and how at times, it is the best thing to do. Sinam will give the satisfaction of giving justice to an issue. The film also stars Kaali Venkat in an important character and Palak Lalwani plays the female lead. The second schedule starts from next week and the film will be shot completely in Chennai,” says Kumaravelan.

Sagaa-fame Shabir has been roped in to handle music while Thadam cinematographer S Gopinath will be taking care of the cinematography.

