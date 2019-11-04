Gautham Menon’s next titled Joshua to star Varun as lead

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Director Gautham Menon’s upcoming film starring Puppy-fame Varun in the lead has been titled Joshua. Bankrolled by Vels Film International, Joshua carries the tagline, “Imai Pol Kaakha”, a lyric from Gautham’s much-delayed Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which is set to release on November 29, thanks to the intervention of Ishari Ganesh of Vels Film International.

“Joshua is a complete action film, different from what Gautham had done before with the elements we love to see from his films. The film will be on par with Hollywood standards. Yannick Ben who had choreographed action sequences for many Hollywood films and had worked in Gautham’s Dhruva Natchathiram is on board as the stunt director. I had trained with him in Paris for a month to prepare for this film. We have already shot 50 per cent of the film in Chennai and for the next schedules, we will be

flying to the UK and USA,” says Varun.

Joshua also stars debutante Raahei as the female lead. The crew is expected to be the same as that of Gautham’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota and the names are expected to be announced soon. Joshua will be a Valentine’s Day 2020 release.