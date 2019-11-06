'Thavam': Another film on the plight of farmers

K Sudha By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The real estate boom of the mid-90s did not spare even the remotest of villages. Political activist, filmmaker and actor Seeman was a well-known opponent of this expansion into farming land.

The actor now is playing a part in this Friday’s release Thavam, which touches on this subject. The film, which features Seeman in a song composed by Srikanth Deva, stars newcomers Vasi and Pooja Sree in the lead.

Thavam is directed by the duo R Vijay Anand and AR Sooriyan, and the former says they have tried to present the ‘serious issue with the right dose of cinematic ingredients.’

A love story, he tells us, has been woven into the plot. “Besides showcasing the importance of agriculture, there is a segment on how true love can weather storms.”

Their movie, he adds, “focusses on measures that should be taken by the government to instill confidence in farmers that their land will not be up for grabs by politicians. The onus is also on the present generation of farmers to protect their land while paving the way for future generations to carry on the good work.”

Thavam also stars Bose Venkat, Pandi, Singam Puli, and Archana Singh.