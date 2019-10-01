Home Entertainment Tamil

'Vada Chennai' actor Saran Shakthi roped in for Nayanthara’s 'Netrikann'

Actor Saran Shakthi, who shot to fame with his role in Vada Chennai, will be part of Nayanthara’s upcoming film, Netrikann.

Published: 01st October 2019

By Gopinath Rajendran
Actor Saran Sakthi, who shot to fame with his role in Vada Chennai, will be part of Nayanthara’s upcoming film, Netrikann.

“The film has five important characters and I play one of the roles. It’s a character that travels throughout the film with Nayanthara ma’am. We have completed one schedule and the second one will begin from mid-October. I can’t reveal more about the film right now,” says Saran.

Made by Vignesh Shivan under his banner, Rowdy Productions, Netrikann, directed by Aval-fame Milind Rau, will be Nayanthara’s 65th film.

Netrikann has music by Marina-fame Girishh, cinematography by Karthik Ganesh G, and editing by Lawrence Kishore.

Meanwhile, Saran is also a part of KGF 2, in which he plays the younger version of Yash’s character, Rocky.

Interestingly, Saran reveals he has combination scenes with Sanjay Dutt, who plays the role of Adheera in the Prashanth Neel-directorial.

The Sagaa actor is also on board Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu film, Hero.

