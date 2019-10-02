Anirudh lends his voice for a song in 'Puppy'

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Composer Anirudh has sung a song named, Superstar’u for Vels Film International’s upcoming film Puppy. The film starring producer Ishari K Ganesh’s son Varun and Comali-fame Samyuktha Hegde, has music by Dharan Kumar and Mirchi Vijay has penned the lyrics of the new song.

“After a song featuring the voice of Yuvan Shankar Raja and the second one by RJ Balaji, I am glad that the third song from the album is crooned by Anirudh. This is actually the second song for which he is teaming up with me. We are releasing it tomorrow evening at the Anna University culturals.

The fourth track is also sung by another celebrity and that will be revealed soon as well,” says Dharan.

Speaking about the song, he adds, “It’s a fun song and hence we want to release it in a college. It’s a song describing the lives of today’s students. We wanted a youthful voice for it and Anirudh fit the bill perfectly. We had so much fun recording this track at his studio and finished the track in just 30 minutes. He has been a great support for me and it was nice to collaborate with him.”

Puppy, which also features Yogi Babu in a key role, is hitting the screens on 11th this month.