Shanthnu Bhagyaraj joins Vijay's 'Thalapathy 64'

By Express News Service

After back-to-back Thalapathy 64 updates over the past two days, it is clear that the makers of the film are keen to capitalise on the trend. Today, they have announced yet another detail about the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

As we had earlier speculated, actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj has indeed been roped in for Vijay's upcoming film, which already boasts of a stellar cast that includes names such as Vijay Sethupathi and Angamaly Diaries-fame Antony Varghese.

This project will have Anirudh Ravichander composing for a Vijay film for the second time after Kaththi. Sathyan Sooryan, who is the cinematographer for Lokesh's upcoming film, Kaithi, will handle camera duties in Thalapathy 64 as well.

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators, Thalapathy 64 is also speculated to feature Malavika Mohanan, and this might be the update that the makers are expected to announce later today.