Editor Lenin turns writer for 'Kattil'

Editor Lenin, known for working on films such as Mouna Ragam, Nayakan, and Mudhalvan, will be handling the story, screenplay and dialogues for the family drama 'Kattil'.

The film marks EV Ganesh Babu’s second directorial after the 2013 film Yamuna.

While Ganesh has acted in more than 40 films, Kattil will mark his debut as lead.

“Lenin sir has been in the industry for more than 50 years and what he has written for Kattil is a slice of life story. A bed is something that are passed on generation after generation. Back in those times, a woman brings a bed as one of the wedding gifts to her in-law’s house. This bed becomes an integral part of her life, until it becomes her death bed. This film is based on one such bed which is extremely old,” says Ganesh who heaps praise on the film’s female lead Srushti Dange.

“She plays a character named Dhanalakshmi. Even though she is from Mumbai, she looks the part of a Madurai girl in this film. She’s a huge plus.”

Kattil went on floors recently and will be shot in places such as Karaikudi, Pollachi and Palakkad.