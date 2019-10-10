Home Entertainment Tamil

Producer refutes rumours on Mufti remake

The yet-to-be-titled film is being helmed by Narathan, who also made the original, starring Sriimurali and Shivarajkumar.

Published: 10th October 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Mufti

Mufti

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Recently, reports were rife that the Tamil remake of the Kannada film, Mufti, starring Simbu and Gautham Karthik has been dropped.

It was said that the film’s producer KE Gnanavel Raja had to take this decision as Simbu failed to turn up for the shoot. Several sources also suggested that the producer has filed a complaint against the actor in the producers’ council.

But when we reached out to Gnanavel Raja, he confirmed that the reports were baseless and false. “The film is shaping up well, with the first schedule wrapped up. We will commence the second schedule soon. The audience should not believe in such rumours that are being spread with vested interests,” he said.

The yet-to-be-titled film is being helmed by Narathan, who also made the original, starring Sriimurali and Shivarajkumar. It may be recalled that photos and videos from the first schedule of the film, featuring Simbu and Gautham went viral a few months ago. Notably, Simbu had recently announced that his next film will be titled Maghaa Maanadu, after being dropped by producer Suresh Kamatchi from the Venkat Prabhu-directorial Maanadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mufti Mufti remake Sandalwood Simbu Gautham
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp