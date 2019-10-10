Producer refutes rumours on Mufti remake

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Recently, reports were rife that the Tamil remake of the Kannada film, Mufti, starring Simbu and Gautham Karthik has been dropped.

It was said that the film’s producer KE Gnanavel Raja had to take this decision as Simbu failed to turn up for the shoot. Several sources also suggested that the producer has filed a complaint against the actor in the producers’ council.

But when we reached out to Gnanavel Raja, he confirmed that the reports were baseless and false. “The film is shaping up well, with the first schedule wrapped up. We will commence the second schedule soon. The audience should not believe in such rumours that are being spread with vested interests,” he said.

The yet-to-be-titled film is being helmed by Narathan, who also made the original, starring Sriimurali and Shivarajkumar. It may be recalled that photos and videos from the first schedule of the film, featuring Simbu and Gautham went viral a few months ago. Notably, Simbu had recently announced that his next film will be titled Maghaa Maanadu, after being dropped by producer Suresh Kamatchi from the Venkat Prabhu-directorial Maanadu.