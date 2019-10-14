Director Hari Uthra’s next film 'Galtha' about medical waste 

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Director Hari Uthra, who earlier made Padithavudan Kilithu Vidavum and Theru Naigal, is now helming another film. Titled Galtha, the film is about medical waste that gets dumped into villages.

Though it is based on true events, Galtha will be set in a fictional village. “The film will focus on what happens when toxic waste gets dumped into a village and how the political institutions are silently backing this,” says the director, adding that the shooting for the film, which took place in Kumbakonam, Mannargudi, and Thanjavur, is complete.

Galtha features Merku Thodarchi Malai-fame Anthony and Siva Nishanth as the male leads, while Divya and Sagaa-fame Ayra play the female leads. The film will have music by Jai Krish, with one song sung by veteran composer Deva.