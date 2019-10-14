Ramya Nambeesan onboard Rio Raj's next 'Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that director Badri Venkatesh of 'Baana Kaathadi' and 'Semma Botha Aagathey' fame is teaming up with Rio Raj, who recently starred in Sivakarthikeyan’s second production venture 'Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja'. It’s now known that Remya Nambeesan has joined the cast of this yet-to-be-titled film.

“I wanted a mature actor who can carry out a strong character who appears throughout the film. Remya fit the bill perfectly and she can also speak the language really well. Her performances speak for themselves. She plays the lead of a software firm,” says Badri who is currently in Sikkim scouting for locations.

The film will go on floors Thursday in the Northern suburbs of Chennai. Being a travelogue, the film will be shot in various locations across the country. The film also has MS Bhaskar, Rekha, Viji Chandrasekar, Munishkanth, Robo Shankar, and Livingston. The makers are also planning on roping in a famous female actor for a cameo role.

The film will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and has been written by AC Karunamoorthy.