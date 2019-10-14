WATCH | I was very vulnerable after Tharshan's exit from 'Bigg Boss Tamil', says Sherin

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

One of the recurring themes in this year’s 'Bigg Boss Tamil' was the constant call for the more ‘famous’ housemates to sacrifice their winning chances for the ‘deserving’ housemates. One of the vocal critics against this line of thought was Sherin, who made her acting debut in 2002 with 'Thulluvadho Ilamai 'when she was just 15.

“Yes, I have seen fame. But I have worked really hard for it. I have worked days and nights, braving illness etc... to get whatever fame I’ve got so far. You can’t punish me for working hard and coming up in life. I always believed it was up to the audience to decide the winner.”

Excerpts:

What was the most honest criticism you received?

All the feedback I received has been overwhelmingly positive. Even in my close circles, the people who are brutally honest with me, praised me for playing a good and honest game.

For long, you were more of a ‘middle bench student’. A ploy to be safe?

From the outside, it might seem like I was a middle bench student. But I was extremely loved in the house by each and every housemate. That is why I was one of the last housemates to be nominated for eviction. It is not like I played a safe game. I am someone who likes to establish a decent and different relationship with everyone. If I don’t like someone, I keep my distance. I don’t really like conflict, and I stay away from it.

But being neutral inside the house can also be seen as a strategy?

Among this bunch of people, I would say it was easy to maintain neutrality. For the longest time, no one disturbed me personally. There were a lot of problems between each of them, but that’s between them. It doesn’t mean I didn’t involve myself in common problems or when I was personally attacked. During those times, I was there talking and telling what needed to be told. I just loved everyone and everyone loved me. It was not a strategy.

There was criticism about you just being a guardian angel of sorts?

It was difficult to maintain that balance with every housemate without making anyone feel left out. Everyone has different temperaments, needs etc... I did that successfully. Also, I gave a very tough run for the others in the Golden Ticket task. I am fiercely competitive by nature, but I have faced a lot of problems because of that in my life. I didn’t want to transfer that into the show, so I often took a backseat. Also, I like watching other people be successful.

What then was the lure of Bigg Boss for you?

I believed being amidst others’ problems would make me forget my sorrows and pain. It did happen. Also, if being famous is a limiting factor, this entire show will not work. They need the TRP and ratings.

You seemed surprised about receiving adulation from the audience.

I genuinely didn’t understand why I was liked by the audience. I knew everyone else had struck a chord with the audience. I am subtle by nature. I solved several issues without making a huge hue and cry. So I always wondered why they would appreciate something that wasn’t exactly TRP-worthy.



Towards the end of your stay, that did happen...

Oh my god, yes! I broke out only when I couldn’t take it anymore. I was trying to settle it with Vanitha over three weeks. I asked her not to speak about Tharshan. But when she never stopped, at one point, I erupted.

How hurt were you by Vanitha’s accusations?

When she used the word ‘affair’, I had a complete meltdown. No one had attacked Vanitha like that before. Affair is a demeaning word. It cannot be used to describe a beautiful relationship. I had survivor’s guilt after Tharshan left, and I was very vulnerable. That’s why I broke down when Vanitha accused me of being the reason for his exit. Later, I realised she was targeting me. I still don’t know why she did that, because I was one of her true friends, and truly loved her.

There was also the language barrier...

The language barrier came to the fore during the village task. When Kavin nominated me as the worst performer that week, it really hurt me. That’s when I felt that disconnect, and I wanted to leave the house. But after a lot of thought, I did take it positively. I made it a point to pester the boys when they made film references etc... I wanted to know what the joke was about. I learnt a lot of Tamil from them.

You had a love-hate relationship with the Boys gang.

The Boys Gang was definitely groupism. They isolated the other members of the house. I did feel bad about that. While it wasn’t as if I wanted to be part of the group, I knew there was nothing I did for them to isolate me either. Honestly, if I was part of the group, I would have asked them to avoid making those hoodies etc... things that would make the other housemates feel left out. Even when the whole gender issue came to the front, they thought I didn’t stand for them, but I did take it up with Madhumitha. I thought that was ridiculous.

How are you planning to use the fame you have received from the show?

I’ll continue to do what I was doing before. Of course, I’ll be happy to take up film offers, but I am also considering getting into music production. My work as a DJ is going very well, and it is only going to get better. I am a creative person. Whatever I do next will be to satiate that urge in me.