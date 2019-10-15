Home Entertainment Tamil

I think there will be lesser remakes in the future: 'Petromax' director Rohin Venkatesan

Cinema Express caught up with the young director, who opens about the Tamannaah-starrer. 

Published: 15th October 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Petromax.

A still from Petromax.

By Kirubhakar Purushothaman
Express News Service

After tasting decent success with his debut film Adhe Kangal (2018), director Rohin Venkatesan is back with his second venture, Petromax, which is a remake of Telugu movie, Anando Brahma, which is about a haunted house.

Cinema Express caught up with the young director, who opens about the Tamannaah-starrer. 

When asked why he chose to do a remake for his second venture, Rohin says, “I didn’t plan to do this project. It happened. I signed up for an original script with the producer (A Kumar). As we were finalising the last stages of the script, the option to remake Anando Brahma came up. It was a fun film, and I thought we should try the horror-comedy genre, which is currently everyone’s favourite.”

Rohin shares that making a horror-comedy is not as easy as people think. “Making a film, of any genre, is not easy. Initially, I thought remakes would be a cakewalk but when you have seen the original film innumerable times and want to do it differently in your own style, it becomes hard. For me, a remake is more difficult than working on an original idea.”

Talking about the USP of Petromax and what it brings to the table during the age of redundant horror-comedies, Rohin says, “The writing here is more intelligent, and there is a backstory to all the comedians involved. Each one has a character trait, which all comes together to form the story.”

ALSO READ | 'Petromax' movie review: This Tamannaah starrer is a not-so-bright film

Rohin was initially worried about working with a star like Tamannaah in his second film. “But she meant business, and was extremely professional. It was very comfortable working with her. She also liked the small changes we made for her in the script.”

Yogi Babu is in Petromax too, and when probed if he has yet again taken the self-deprecation comedy route, Rohin says, “He has played an interesting role, but not a lot of such comedy exists in this film.”

The director admits that there is a possibility of the idea of remake becoming obsolete as people across the country have started to enjoy films of other languages.

He says, “Things are becoming pan-Indian and with an increase in audiences appreciating films of other languages, I think there will be lesser remakes in the future.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohin Venkatesan Petromax Anando Brahma Anando Brahma remake
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp