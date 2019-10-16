Home Entertainment Tamil

Sanam Shetty’s next 'Ethirvinaiyatru', a crime thriller

Shot completely in Chennai over a span of 24 months, Ethirvinaiyatru also stars Aadukalam Naren, RK Suresh, and Anupama Kumar.

Published: 16th October 2019 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Sanam Shetty and Alex in Ethirvinaiyatru.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Ethirvinaiyatru, a film based on true events, starring Sanam Shetty as the female lead, marks Alex’s debut in Tamil cinema as an actor, director, and producer.

“The film is about a photographer who saves a woman from an incident. The repercussions of that are faced by him the following day and what happens forms the rest of the story. The entire events of the film happen in 24 hours. We have completed the film and planning to launch the audio next month. We’re planning to release the film in December this year,” says Alex. 

Shot completely in Chennai over a span of 24 months, Ethirvinaiyatru also stars Aadukalam Naren, RK Suresh, and Anupama Kumar. Alex’s friend Ilamaidas is on board as the co-director and Aruvi-fame Vedanth will be handling the music.

Manoj Narayanan is in charge of cinematography and PC, who has worked in films such as Shylock, will take care of stunt choreography in Ethirvinaiyatru. 

