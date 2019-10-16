Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay Sethupathi to play a cameo in Ashok Selvan’s 'Oh My Kadavule'

With music by Leon James, Oh My Kadavule is produced by G Dilli Babu under his production banner Axess Film Factory.

Published: 16th October 2019 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 01:49 PM

Vijay Sethupathi and Ashok Selvan in 'Oh My Kadavule'.

Vijay Sethupathi and Ashok Selvan in 'Oh My Kadavule'.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that debutant filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu is directing a film titled Oh My Kadavule starring Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan. It’s now known that the film will star Vijay Sethupathi in a cameo.

“Similar to other cameos, he is not playing himself but an important character. When we approached him and narrated the entire story to him, he loved it. He understood the importance of the character, and it was very sweet of him to give us the nod. He will be playing a sweet and lovable character. The film’s magnitude has gone up multifold because of his cameo,” says director Ashwath.

The director also confirms that Vijay will feature in the film’s teaser which will be unveiled today. Also featuring MS Bhaskar and Sha Ra, the film’s shooting was completed recently, and the makers are busy with dubbing.

With music by Leon James, Oh My Kadavule is produced by G Dilli Babu under his production banner Axess Film Factory.

TAGS
Vijay Sethupathi Oh My Kadavule Ashok Selvan Ritika Singh
