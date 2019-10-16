Vijay Sethupathi to play a cameo in Ashok Selvan’s 'Oh My Kadavule'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that debutant filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu is directing a film titled Oh My Kadavule starring Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan. It’s now known that the film will star Vijay Sethupathi in a cameo.

“Similar to other cameos, he is not playing himself but an important character. When we approached him and narrated the entire story to him, he loved it. He understood the importance of the character, and it was very sweet of him to give us the nod. He will be playing a sweet and lovable character. The film’s magnitude has gone up multifold because of his cameo,” says director Ashwath.

The sweetest thing to happen is to have this great human play a crucial role in my film #ohmykadavule . The script demanded a star with huge mass appeal and sethu anna accepted it generously to do it !! Makkanselvan 4 a reason! Dream ! :)@AxessFilm @HappyHighPic @AshokSelvan pic.twitter.com/KKhxLTsl6x — Ashwath Marimuthu (@Dir_Ashwath) October 17, 2019

The director also confirms that Vijay will feature in the film’s teaser which will be unveiled today. Also featuring MS Bhaskar and Sha Ra, the film’s shooting was completed recently, and the makers are busy with dubbing.

With music by Leon James, Oh My Kadavule is produced by G Dilli Babu under his production banner Axess Film Factory.