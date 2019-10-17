It’s Vijay vs Karthi this Diwali as Bigil and Kaithi to release on October 25

By Express News Service

It has been officially confirmed that both Vijay’s Bigil and Karthi’s Kaithi are releasing on October 25. SR Prabhu, the producer of Kaithi, took to Twitter to confirm the release date. Likewise, Bigil producer Archana Kalpathi also shared the release date of Vijay's film on the micro-blogging site.

Directed by Logesh Kanagaraj, Kaithi also stars Narain, who is known for the 2008 film 'Anjathey'. Sam CS has composed the music for the suspense thriller, which marks the second venture of Logesh Kanagaraj. The director will next team up with Vijay for Thalapathy 64.

On the other hand, Bigil is directed by Atlee, and has Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, and Yogi Babu in important roles.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)