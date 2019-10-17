Karthik Subbaraj unveils the title of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film on her birthday
Keerthy Suresh, who bagged the National Award (Best Actress) for her performance in Mahanati, hasn’t been part of any Tamil film this year.
Published: 17th October 2019
Keerthy Suresh is celebrating her 27th birthday today. As a treat to her fans, Karthik Subbaraj, who has teamed up with the actress for his upcoming production venture, has unveiled the titled and first-look poster of the movie.
The film is titled Penguin, with the tagline ‘Rise Destined’. Eshavar Karthic makes his directorial debut with this film, which is produced by Stone Bench Films.
The poster features the silhouette of Keerthy Suresh’s character, who is pregnant. Penguin will be released in Tamil and Telugu.
Santhosh Narayanan will be composing music for the film.
(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)