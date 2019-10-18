Home Entertainment Tamil

'He's MY appa, Aaditya Arunachalam': Nivetha Thomas on playing Rajinikanth's daughter in 'Darbar'

Actor Nivetha Thomas, who is part of AR Murugadoss’s Darbar, revealed the name of Rajinikanth’s character in the film.

Published: 18th October 2019 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Nivetha Thomas; director AR Murugadoss with Superstar Rajinikanth.

Actress Nivetha Thomas; director AR Murugadoss with Superstar Rajinikanth. (Photos | File)

By Express News Service

Actress Nivetha Thomas, in a tweet, revealed the name of Rajinikanth’s character in AR Murugadoss' upcoming film 'Darbar'. The Superstar will be called as Aaditya Arunachalam in 'Darbar', which is slated to be released on Pongal 2020. 

We earlier reported that Nivetha Thomas is playing the daughter of Rajinikanth in 'Darbar'. The 'Papanasam' actor confirmed the same in the tweet.

Rajinikanth has wrapped up shooting for the film and is now visiting the Himalayas as part of his annual spiritual tour. The actor will be back to start shooting for his next film with Siruthai Siva. 

'Darbar' also stars Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, and Suniel Shetty.

ALSO READ | 'Viswasam' Siva to direct Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 168' for Sun Pictures

It is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for 'Petta', has joined hands with Rajinikanth for the second time for 'Darbar'. 

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Nivetha Thomas AR Murugadoss Darbar Aaditya Arunachalam Darbar update
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp