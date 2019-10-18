'He's MY appa, Aaditya Arunachalam': Nivetha Thomas on playing Rajinikanth's daughter in 'Darbar'

By Express News Service

Actress Nivetha Thomas, in a tweet, revealed the name of Rajinikanth’s character in AR Murugadoss' upcoming film 'Darbar'. The Superstar will be called as Aaditya Arunachalam in 'Darbar', which is slated to be released on Pongal 2020.

We earlier reported that Nivetha Thomas is playing the daughter of Rajinikanth in 'Darbar'. The 'Papanasam' actor confirmed the same in the tweet.

And now for the world to know!



There is and will only be ONE #AadityaArunachalam



And he, is MY Appa.



Watch! Out!#Darbar — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) October 18, 2019

Rajinikanth has wrapped up shooting for the film and is now visiting the Himalayas as part of his annual spiritual tour. The actor will be back to start shooting for his next film with Siruthai Siva.

'Darbar' also stars Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, and Suniel Shetty.

It is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for 'Petta', has joined hands with Rajinikanth for the second time for 'Darbar'.

