Ashwin Kakumanu part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan adaptation

Ashwin Kakumanu has bagged a role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan adaptation. “I have been signed on for Mani Ratnam sir’s next. I’ll also be doing an interesting romance film under CV Kumar sir’s banner. It will be about a guy who knows romance only through the films he sees. It will be quite a meta film,” says Ashwin.

The Mankatha actor, who is currently balancing between both the digital space and cinema, is also part of Karthik Subbaraj’s production starring Aishwarya Rajesh.

On the digital front, Ashwin, who was last seen in the ZEE5 series, Fingertip, presented by Vishnuvardhan, is a part of Netflix’s Telugu version of Lust Stories. He will play a pivotal role in the segment starring Amala Paul, which is directed by Nandini Reddy, who recently helmed Samantha’s Oh Baby!.

Ashwin does feel the digital space gives him a lot more to do as an actor. “I’m not sure if I’ll get to do a movie scene like my final monologue in Fingertip. There is no point not taking up interesting roles because of the medium. My job is that of an actor; the medium is immaterial,” says Ashwin.

“The web series space is still nascent in India. While some think of it as a television serial, some others see it more as a space between a serial and cinema. This obscurity also gives creators the space to experiment with genres and content. With such refreshing material in hand, why wouldn’t I want to be part of this space?” asks the Vedhalam actor.