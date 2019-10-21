Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu to get a sequel

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

Director Santhosh P Jayakumar’s adult comedy, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu (IAMK), is all set to get a sequel. The original, which starred Gautham Karthik, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Chandrika Ravi and Yaashika Anand, was successful at the box-office, despite negative reviews and several controversies.

Santhosh, who is currently shooting Pulanaivu, an investigative thriller starring Arvind Swamy as a detective, says that the preproduction work for the IAMK sequel has begun. “The new film will not be a continuation of the original. It will be a stand-alone project, featuring a new cast. We are planning to go on floors in the first week of December, and finish the film in a single schedule. IAMK 2 will get a summer 2020 release. The cast will be announced in the first-look poster, which will be released in the third week of November,” he says.

Santhosh last directed the rom-com, Ghajinikanth, starring Arya and Sayesshaa.