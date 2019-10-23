Livingston’s 'Sundara Purushan' to get a sequel 23 years later

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Sundara Purushan, which was released in 1996, is getting a sequel 23 years on. Apart from playing the male lead for the first time in that film, Livingston had also penned its script. Directed by Sabapathy Dekshinamurthy and produced by RB Choudhary, the film, co-starring Rambha, was a superhit.

The upcoming sequel will be written and directed by Livingston, who will also star in it. In an exclusive chat with us, the writer-actor revealed that the second instalment will also be centred around marriage, but it will be a fresh story with a different cast.

“Sundara Purushan 2 won’t be a continuation of the first film. It is the story of a 50-year-old man who ends up marrying a girl half his age. Unlike the original, the sequel will revolve around a lot of characters, and I can confidently say that the audience will laugh their hearts out.”

Livingston confirmed that he will be playing the middle-aged protagonist and added that he is currently on the lookout for a suitable cast and crew. The film will go on floors in January. The writer-actor has previously penned the scripts of Pandiarajan-starrer Kanni Rasi and Prabhu’s Aruvadai Naal.