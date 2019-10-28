Vijay's 'Bigil' crosses Rs 100 crore mark in three days

Home Entertainment Tamil

'Bigil' is a sports action film that has Vijay in dual roles as father and son. As the father, he plays a local don and as the son he is the coach of a women's football team.

A still from Bigil.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil superstar Vijay's Diwali release, "Bigil", has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide in just three days since its release.

The film, directed by Atlee Kumar, is the big Tamil release of the ongoing festive season.

Industry tracker and columnist Sreedhar Pillai tweeted: "#Bigil does it in style in super fast time, crosses 100 cr worldwide in 3 days! Extraordinary! Phenomenal! #ThalapathyVijay @Atlee_dir @Ags_production @archanakalpathi."

Trade analyst and film critic Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter: "#Bigil has taken more than 100 crs+ Opening at the WW Box Office.. Congrats #Thalapathy @actorvijay, #Nayanthara."

Vijay is known as Thalapathy to Tamil fans and the film continues his winning streak at the box-office. Incidentally, this is his third release with Atlee after "Theri" and "Mersal". With both earlier films emerging blockbusters, Vijay fans hope "Bigil" will repeat the box-office feat.

"Bigil" is a sports action film that has Vijay in dual roles as father and son. As the father, he plays a local don and as the son he is the coach of a women's football team. The actor underwent training for the coach's character.

