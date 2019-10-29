Home Entertainment Tamil

Anirudh sings for Harish Kalyan’s 'Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale'

Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale will feature four heroines including Reba Monica, who played a key role in Vijay’s Bigil.

Published: 29th October 2019 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Music composer Anirudh with director Sanjay Bharathi (on right).

By Kirubhakar Purushothaman
Express News Service

Anirudh Ravichander has lent his voice to a song in Harish Kalyan’s upcoming film, Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale, which marks the directorial debut of Sanjay Bharathi, son of veteran director-actor Santhana Bharathi. 

Speaking to Cinema Express, Sanjay says, “Anirudh is a dear friend. He was my junior in college. When I approached him, he immediately agreed to sing the song. This is the first single from the album.” He adds, “It is the hero introduction song and is called I want a girl for marriage. We are planning to release the song next week, and the film will be released later in November.”

Talking about the film, Sanjay says, “It is an out-and-out family entertainer. Harish Kalyan has given his best. This will be an important film in his career.”

Asked if he is worried about living up to his father’s name, the debutant director says, “Definitely! I am the third generation filmmaker in my family and I have this reputation to uphold. My father does make some script suggestions, but he mostly does not interfere much with my work.”

Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale will feature four heroines including Reba Monica John, who played a key role in Vijay’s Bigil.

