Ganesh Venkatraman is on a signing spree

The actor plays the lead in Yugi Sethu's upcoming directorial, in addition to being part of multiple other Tamil and Telugu films.

Published: 30th October 2019 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesh Venkatraman

Ganesh Venkatraman

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that Ganesh Venkatraman is playing the lead in Yugi Sethu’s comeback directorial. It is now known that the film is a thriller. The actor also has several other projects in the offing.About the Yugi Sethu directorial, Ganesh says, “The film is completely based in London. It has a lot of emotion and action.

We have just completed the first schedule, and with that we are done with 60 per cent of the filming. It is produced by Metro film, which earlier produced films such as Minnale and Jeans. I am not in a position to reveal more, but what I can say is that it will have me in a never-before-seen avatar.”

On the other films he has in the pipeline, the actor adds, “I played the villain in Nagarjuna sir’s Damarukam a while ago. I’ve teamed up with that movie’s director Srinivasa Reddy once again for a film that will be out next month. I am also starting one more Telugu film next week, and have two Tamil projects coming up. Official announcements on all of these will be shared soon.”

Meanwhile, Ganesh is currently busy with the adventure reality show Action Superstar which is nearing its finals. “After Bigg Boss, I realised that there are very few shows that create an impact on women’s life. There is no venue for them to break their inner fears,” says the actor, who is shooting for the show in Goa.

