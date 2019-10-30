Home Entertainment Tamil

When Kaithi's antagonist Arjun Das stood with his voice

Arjun Das, who recently made heads turn as the ruthless Anbu in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi talks to us about his debut film.

Published: 30th October 2019 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Das

Actor Arjun Das

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Be it Raghuvaran in the 90s or Nambiar in the 60s, the top villains of Tamil cinema often have a terrific voice as part of their arsenal. It’s almost an unwritten requirement. Arjun Das, who made his debut as the ruthless Anbu in Kaithi, says his voice was one of the reasons he got the role. “Lokesh sir heard me somewhere and was very particular that his Anbu should have a voice like me. Despite being the leader of the gang, Anbu is a guy with a small build. I guess my voice made people accept the character.” 

The actor has been receiving praise for his performance and says he owes everything to the director, Lokesh Kanagaraj. “Just like for any aspiring actor, Lokesh sir was a director I only dreamt of working with. Imagine my good fortune that it has happened for my debut. I just surrendered myself and if the audience like my work, it’s only because of his handholding."

ALSO READ| ‘Dilli will be back again': Actor Karthi on 'Kaithi' sequel

Arjun says he was initially hesitant to sign Kaithi, because of the sheer importance of his role. “Lokesh sir called me for the audition and asked me to perform a scene from the film, which didn’t make the final cut. Once I finished, he said I’d be playing Anbu and that I would have to lead a gang of 100 members. I got initimidated on hearing this.

I had zero confidence when I stepped into the project, but the team was encouraging and the faith Lokesh had on me made me give my best.” Asked if he was skeptical that he might be stereotyped for upcoming films, he says, “At the end of the day, all that matters to me is working in exciting stories under talented directors. Whether I play the hero or the villian is never a priority.”

Arjun plays a cocaine addict in Kaithi, and had to do a bit of homework to get into the skin of the character. “I wanted it to be real, so I checked out a lot of Hollywood films to get a hang of people addicted to cocaine. Lokesh sir took care of the detailing.” He also adds that his days at koothu-p-pattarai and Evam helped him. “I learnt acting from my fellow actors and picked up nuances. But unlike in theatre, while doing cinema, we have the advantage of retakes.”

ALSO READ| 'Kaithi' film review: This film on drugs is pure drugs

Asked if he did a bit of rehearsal for Kaithi, he quotes Dhanush, who he looks up to for inspiration. “Dhanush sir often says in interviews that it is better that an actor goes with a clean and open mind to the sets and surrenders to the directors. I just follow this practice. Everything you see on screen happened on the spot without any rehearsals. There was a lot of brainstorming between Lokesh sir and me. He would always ask, “Unaku enna thonudu?” before going for the take.” 

Arjun has quit a well-paying job as a banker in Dubai to pursue acting. He reasons that the excitement of being in front of audience made him do this. "I was an over-weight kid at school, but I liked being on stage in both college and school. After my graduation, I worked hard to get into shape and lost close to 36 kgs and that’s when I felt I should try my hand in cinema." He says he has a long way to go in learning about cinema. "It took me a while to understand how the industry works. I also became an RJ to support my pursuit of becoming an actor. Thankfully, all my efforts have paid off."

INTERVIEW|  I hope 'Kaithi' opens more doors for me: Actor Narain

Arjun will be playing the protagonist for the first time in a supernatural thriller called Andhagaram directed by V Vignarajan. He is also a part of Prabhu Solomon’s much-awaited Kumki 2 and remains tight-lipped about the project. “All I can say is I play a character with grey shades. The shooting has been completed and the post-production is on. You can expect the film to hit theatres early next year.” 

Ask Arjun if he has a road map ahead, he shakes his head. “It is early to have one. If I can pull off any kind of role, I’d be happy. As of now, I am glad that people are calling me Anbu. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Das Kaithi Kaithi antagonist Kaithi villain Arjun Das interview
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp