Allu Sirish joins Vijay Antony’s next

It is already known that director Vijay Milton is teaming up with Vijay Antony for a film and that the untitled project will feature another prominent actor.

It’s now known that Telugu actor Allu Sirish, who made his Tamil debut back in 2013 with Gouravam, will make a comeback to Tamil cinema with the Vijay Antony-starrer.

“It’s a role that I haven’t done before, even in my Telugu films. I play a guy from a small town. It’s exciting and challenging to come back to Tamil cinema after Gouravam,” says Sirish adding, “I was supposed to be a part of Kaappaan but due to date clashes, I couldn’t join them. So I waited a lot for the right script for my comeback and my character in this film really intrigued me.”

The Okka Kshanam actor will be sporting a new look for the film and is quite kicked about it. “I am looking forward to work with Milton sir and Antony sir. I actually loved Goli Soda,” says Sirish who is also listening to various Tamil scripts. The film is expected to go on floors in October this year.