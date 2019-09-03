Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo joins Dhanush's project with Karthik Subburaj

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that the upcoming Karthik Subbaraj-Dhanush gangster film will be shot in a single schedule in London. The latest update on this project is that actor James Cosmo, best known for his role as Jeor Mormont in Game of Thrones, has joined the cast. Other notable projects of the veteran actor include Wonder Woman, Troy, and Braveheart.

The upcoming untitled project marks Dhanush's first collaboration with the Petta director. Written by Karthik himself, the film also stars Malayalam actors Aishwarya Lekshmi (as the female lead) and Joju George (in his Tamil debut).

This yet-to-be-titled film will have music by Santhosh Narayanan, Vivek Harshan in charge of editing, and Shreyas Krishna handling the cinematography.

