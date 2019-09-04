Home Entertainment Tamil

Ajith Kumar to star in Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15?

Earlier, it was suggested that Dhanush evinced interest in remaking this superhit film, which also received its fair share of criticism over representation. 

Published: 04th September 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Ayushmann Khurrana (L) and Ajith Kumar

By Express News Service

With reports surfacing about Boney Kapoor bagging the rights of Anubhav Sinha's Article 15, speculations are rife that Ajith Kumar might be reprising the role of Ayushmann Khurrana from the original. 

If it happens, this film will mark Ajith's third collaboration with the producer after the recently released Nerkonda Paarvai, the remake of Pink, and the upcoming Thala 60, both directed by H Vinoth. 

Earlier, it was suggested that Dhanush evinced interest in remaking this superhit film, which also received its fair share of criticism over representation. Will the Tamil remake see Ajith don the khaki once again? Will it be Dhanush's first cop avatar? Or will it be an altogether new choice? 

The competition to bring Article 15 to the Tamil audience is clearly heating up, and it will be interesting to see who gets to finally step into the shoes of IPS officer Ayan Ranjan.

