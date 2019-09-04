D Imman to compose for Rajinikanth-Siva project?

By Express News Service

It has been reported that Rajinikanth, who is currently filming the final schedule of AR Murugadoss' Darbar, will next join hands with Viswasam-director Siva. While it was speculated that this project will mark Yuvan Shankar Raja's first collaboration with both Rajinikanth and Siva, it has now come to light that we may have to wait longer to see this combo.

Reports suggest that Siva might once again collaborate with his Viswasam composer, D Imman, for Thalaivar 168, which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film is also said to mark Rajinikanth's return to the rural setting.

The yet-to-be-titled film, which is expected to go on floors sometime in the next couple of months, is said to be eyeing a Diwali 2020 release. An official confirmation on the project is expected soon. Meanwhile, Siva is currently working on Suriya 39, bankrolled by Studio Green, which incidentally, also has music by Imman.