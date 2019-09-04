Rahman, MS Bhaskar join Jayam Ravi's Jana Gana Mana

By Express News Service

There seems to be an update on Jayam Ravi's next film with Ahmed every week. We had earlier reported that the film, speculated to be titled Jana Gana Mana,will star Taapsee as the female lead and Arjun in an important role.

The film also stars Bangalore-based model, Dayana Erappa, who debuted in Tamil with Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. It's now known that the cast includes Rahman and MS Bhaskar. Photos from the sets have confirmed that they are part of the film.

Apart from these actors, the film also stars Sacred Games-fame Elnaaz Norouzi and Ram, who was last seen in KGF. Said to be a spy thriller, most of the above-mentioned actors will play intelligence agents. The film, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, is currently being shot at Azerbaijan.

Jayam Ravi, whose 26th film this is, has also commenced work on his 25th project, with Lakshmanan who previously directed him in Romeo Juliet and Bogan. The actor will also be teaming up with Mani Ratnam for the Ponniyin Selvan adaptation, and then collaborate with his brother Mohan Raja for Thani Oruvan 2.