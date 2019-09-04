Home Entertainment Tamil

Sibi Sathyaraj’s next titled 'Ranger'

We had previously reported that director Dharanidharan is teaming up with Sibiraj for a film on man-animal conflict.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that director Dharanidharan is teaming up with Sibiraj for a film on man-animal conflict. It’s now known that the film will be titled Ranger.

The first look was revealed on Monday, and it shows an aerial view of rough terrain with a man standing opposite a tiger. 

Speaking about Ranger, Dharanidharan says, “The film is based on the true incidents — predominantly the case of Avni, the tigress, who was shot dead in Yavatmal forests last year, as well as similar incidents in Valparai and Ooty. The film will be about an attack by a tiger in a village and how a Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) responds to it.” 

Ranger features Remya Nambeesan opposite Sibiraj. The two had previously worked together in the 2017 action thriller, Sathya. Ranger also stars Madhu Shalini of Avan Ivan fame, Sayaji Shinde, and Kaali Venkat.

“We have completed almost 50 per cent of the film. We shot it in Chalakudy, Vagamon, Palakkad, and Talakona. Due to the rains in Kerala, we were not able to shoot last month, and so will complete the rest of this month. As Ranger is a VFX heavy film, we are also working simultaneously on that. We expect to wrap up production by early 2020,” adds Dharanidharan.

