'Kaval Thurai Ungal Nanban' to be a ‘thriller drama’

Dubbing artist-turned-actor Raveena Ravi, who made her acting debut with the critically acclaimed Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu in 2017, will next be seen in Kaval Thurai Ungal Nanban. Said to be a ‘thriller drama’, the film stars Suresh Ravi, who made his debut with the Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer Mo.

“I cannot reveal much about the project, but it’s a wonderful film. It is a serious film about an incident that happens to my character and its repercussions. We have completed shooting for the film, which will hit the screens within the next three months,” says Raveena.

The film, directed by debutant filmmaker RDM, also stars Mime Gopi as a cop. Kaval Thurai Ungal Nanban, which recently received a U/A certification, has been acquired by Libra Productions. An official announcement regarding the release is expected soon.

Ravinder Chandrasekaran of Libra Productions says, “After watching Kaval Thurai Ungal Nanban, I was pretty confident that it has all elements to impress the crowds and didn’t want to miss the project. The film carries a plot that has realistic touch and at the same time is very well presented with engaging elements.”

Meanwhile, on the dubbing front, Raveena, who lent her voice for Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho (Malayalam), will next dub for Nayanthara (Love Action Drama), Raashi Khanna (Sanga Tamizhan), and Trisha (Raangi). As an actor, she has also completed shooting for her next film, Rocky.