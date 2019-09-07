Check out the first look of Ramya Krishnan as Jayalalithaa in Gautham Menon's biopic

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Anikha Surendran and Ramya Krishnan are playing the younger and older version of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, respectively, in the upcoming biopic series directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, and it will most likely be titled Queen.

Confirming our reports, the first look poster of the MX Original web series was launched today carrying the same title. The poster features a backshot of a Ramya Krishnan addressing a crowd clad in the iconic ADMK tricolour bordered saree. It is also confirmed that Kidaari filmmaker Pranth Murugesan has directed a set of episodes of the series.

Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran is expected to play the role of ADMK founder and former CM MG Ramachandran in the project.

The makers are yet to announce the release date and the rest of the cast of the project.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)