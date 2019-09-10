Ramar, Sanjjanaa Galrani team up for a comedy

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Ramar, who shot to fame after his stint on Vijay TV, will be collaborating with Sanjjanaa Galrani for a fantasy comedy. Filmmaker Mani Ram, who has earlier made the short film, Tamil Ini, is making his directorial debut with this untitled project.

“I play a girl-next-door girl in the film. It is a new-age fantasy comedy, which is concept-based and script-driven. It isn’t one of the usual films where the male lead and female lead romance each other, sing songs, and so on,“ says Sanjjanaa, who has done a Tamil web series earlier. The actor will shoot for 40 days starting from October.

The film is being bankrolled by Sameer Bharat Ram, who earlier produced Uriyadi 2. The producer currently has Kadaisi Vivasayi in co-production with director Manikandan, Pannikutti in association with Lyca Productions, and a yet-to-be-titled movie which will be directed by music composer Darbuka Siva in the pipeline.