Mohanlal is the greatest actor we have in our country: Suriya on his 'Kaappaan' co-star

Mohanlal plays the Prime Minister of India in 'Kaappaan' while Suriya essays the role of an SPG (Special Protection Group) officer.

Actors Mohanlal and Suriya hold hands during the audio launch of 'Kaappaan'. (Photo | File, Twitter)

By Online Desk

Tamil actor Suriya cannot stop gushing about Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, his co-star in KV Anand's film 'Kaappaan'. In a recent interview with TNIE, Suriya described working with the legend as 'a dream come true'. 

"He is the greatest actor we have in our country and I have learnt the nuances of acting from his films. I have also taken references from his films like Kireedam and Spadikam among others," exclaimed Suriya.

The 'NGK' actor went on to add: "Usually, most actors have a fear of the camera, and at times, they struggle to perform in front of it. But even if we put a magnifying lens close to Mohanlal's face, his eyes will never catch the lens. He can make it disappear."

At a Facebook Live event for the film's promotions in March 2019, Mohanlal had heaped praises on Suriya, calling him the “sweetheart of Kerala", referring to the love Malayalis have for Tamil actors. “The audience in Kerala is so happy that I am doing a film with you,” Lalettan told Suriya.

Mohanlal had also added, "When the script was narrated to me, I was thrilled to work with Suriya. He has an irresistible passion as an actor."

Mohanlal and Suriya at the promotions of Kaappaan in Kochi. Director K V Anand is also seen. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

At the event, the Malayalam actor had expressed his belief in KV Anand as a director, "I know KV Anand for 25 years, since 'Thenmavin Kombath' (Malayalam film) and with this film, he will prove he is the finest with the craft."

Meanwhile, Suriya in response had told the audience of his desire to work in a Malayalam film, which never materialised due to many reasons, promising to 'give back the love' to his Kerala fans soon.

Mohanlal reportedly plays the role of the Indian Prime Minister in 'Kaapaan' while Suriya essays the titular role of an SPG (Special Protection Group) officer. Suriya explained that an SPG officer is usually entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the Prime Minister and the members of his family. 'Kaappaan' means protector in Tamil.

'Kaapaan' ('Bandobast' in Telugu) also features actors Sayyeshaa, Arya, Boman Irani and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. 

'Kaapaan' released on September 20, 2019.

READ HERE | 'Kaappaan' film review: An overlong film full of bloat and devoid of soul

