Home Entertainment Tamil

Dribbling the ball was tough for me: Kathir on 'Jada'

Kollywood actor Kathir discovered that shooting football scenes was a different ball game altogether.

Published: 17th September 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Kadhir

Kollywood actor Kadhir

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Before he began shooting for Jada, hero Kathir spent several weeks training in football. Being part of a sports film was an exciting prospect for the actor who had been a basketball player in his younger days.

“In school, I was in the mini-national championships in basketball, and later represented my district for four years. I used to play football too, but needed to brush up on the finer aspects of the sport for Jada. Hence the month-long practice,” he says.

However, Kathir discovered that shooting football scenes was a different ball game altogether. On one particular day, it was tougher than usual. The unit had a two camera set-up in one of the local playgrounds in Chennai.

Director Kumaran narrated the scene. While dribbling the ball, Kathir had to jump over a player, who would skid and fall in front of him. He then had to kick the ball over the fallen player, retrieve it quickly, manoeuvring it with his feet and go past. This was easier said than done.

“Dribbling the ball was tough for me, and jumping over a player and retrieving it was even tougher because it had to be done smoothly without any cuts. So timing was vital,” he says.

Sometimes, the ball would veer to the wrong side, while during others, controlling the ball after the fall would prove to be difficult. But Kathir was determined to get it right. “My competitive never-give-up streak and stamina as a sportsman really came in handy that day. Forty-five minutes of shooting continuously and 22 takes later, we finally captured that shot perfectly! That was among my toughest scenes in the film.”

But he does have one regret. “Every time I kicked the ball over the player for a take, sand naturally flew in his face! I felt really sorry for him.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kathir
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp