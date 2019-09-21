Home Entertainment Tamil

Super Deluxe, Dear Comrade, AndhaDhun, Gully Boy among 28 films competing for India's Oscar entry

The screening process started on September 18  and will continue till September 22, after which the official announcement will be made.

Published: 21st September 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

(From left to right) Dhanush in 'Vadda Chennai', Vijay Sethupathi IN 'Super Deluxe', Parthiban in 'Oththa Seruppu size 7'

By Express News Service

The selection of India's official entry to the 2020 Academy Awards is currently underway in Kolkata, West Bengal. 

Now, we hear that three Tamil films - Vetrimaran's 'Vada Chennai' starring Dhanush, Thiagarajan Kumararaja's 'Super Deluxe' and Parthiban's 'Oththa Seruppu size 7' - are in the total list of 28 films that are being screened for the jury, which will decide India's official entry to the Oscars, from among these movies. Also, it has been revealed that 'Dear Comrade' (Telugu) and 'Kurukshetra' (Kannada) are on the list.

Aparna Sen is the chairperson of the committee, and the jury also includes directors Pratim D Gupta and Ashoke Viswanathan, editor Sujay Dutta Ray, scriptwriter Padmanabha Dasgupta and composer Debojyoti Mishra.

Some critically acclaimed Bollywood films like Uri, Gully Boy,  Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and Andhadhun are also in the list.

It is to be seen if any of the three Tamil films will become India's Oscar entry.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

 

