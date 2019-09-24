Home Entertainment Tamil

RJ Balaji sings for Yogi Babu-starrer 'Puppy'

The song titled Soththu Mootai will be for the upcoming film Puppy, which stars Yogi Babu, Varun, and Samyuktha Hegde.

Published: 24th September 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

RJ Balaji with the 'Puppy' film crew.

RJ Balaji with the 'Puppy' film crew.

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Radio presenter-turned-actor RJ Balaji has now donned a different hat. The Naanum Rowdy Thaan actor has sung a song for music composer Dharan Kumar. The song titled Soththu Mootai will be for the upcoming film Puppy, which stars Yogi Babu, Varun, and Samyuktha Hegde.

The song has lyrics written by RJ Vijay, and was launched today by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who has also sung a song for this film’s album. Soththu Mootai will mark Balaji’s debut in singing.

“It’s been a long time since we have a song about food, like how Kalyana Samayal Sadham was. The situation is such that it has to be about food but also be a love song. We wanted a very familiar voice for the song. I have heard RJ Balaji sing during his radio days, so I knew he will sing well. But he truly knocked it out of the park. He brought both the fun and the emotional vibe of the song really well,” says Dharan.

Directed by Morattu Single aka Nattu, the film is produced by Vels Film International, which incidentally produced LKG, RJ Balaji’s debut film as a hero. Puppy will hit the screens on October 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RJ Balaji Puppy Tamil film Yogi Babu
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp