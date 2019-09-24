RJ Balaji sings for Yogi Babu-starrer 'Puppy'

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Radio presenter-turned-actor RJ Balaji has now donned a different hat. The Naanum Rowdy Thaan actor has sung a song for music composer Dharan Kumar. The song titled Soththu Mootai will be for the upcoming film Puppy, which stars Yogi Babu, Varun, and Samyuktha Hegde.

The song has lyrics written by RJ Vijay, and was launched today by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who has also sung a song for this film’s album. Soththu Mootai will mark Balaji’s debut in singing.

“It’s been a long time since we have a song about food, like how Kalyana Samayal Sadham was. The situation is such that it has to be about food but also be a love song. We wanted a very familiar voice for the song. I have heard RJ Balaji sing during his radio days, so I knew he will sing well. But he truly knocked it out of the park. He brought both the fun and the emotional vibe of the song really well,” says Dharan.

Directed by Morattu Single aka Nattu, the film is produced by Vels Film International, which incidentally produced LKG, RJ Balaji’s debut film as a hero. Puppy will hit the screens on October 11.