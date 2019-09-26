Bhagyaraj plays an MGR fan in 'Kuska'

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Veteran director-actor Bhagyaraj is set to star in an upcoming film titled Kuska. He will play an MGR fan, who later suffers from mental health issues, in this film directed by debutant PNC Krishna.

The cast also includes several senior actors such as Rekha, Mayilsamy, and TP Gajendran.

Director Krishna says, “Bhagyaraj plays a character named MGR Kadhir, an ardent fan of the late leader. Rekha plays his pair. Both of them have flashback portions, where they themselves will be playing their younger versions. The film revolves around the aftermath of an accident.” Kuska is complete and will hit the screens after Diwali.